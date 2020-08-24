Lawrence Shankland set for ‘mini pre-season’ as he recovers from ankle injury

Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland has revealed he will be doing a “mini pre-season” as he prepares to get match fit.

The Tangerines’ striker has been absent for the last four of the club’s five Premiership fixtures with an ankle injury, the last missed match coming in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to champions Celtic at Tannadice.

Manager Micky Mellon has been willing the club’s prize asset to be available for the last few games, only to be left disappointed as the Scotland man watches from the stand.

United face English Premier League side Sheffield United in a home friendly on Tuesday but that one could come too soon for Shankland as he battles his way back.

The frontman, who has been linked with a £2.5 million move to French Ligue 2 side Guingamp, is fully focused on being as sharp as possible in order to get back into a team that has started well in the top flight.

Speaking to a podcast broadcast by his former school Bishopbriggs Academy, Shankland was asked what his target for the season is.

He replied: “To get a new ankle!

“In the short-term, I need to get back fit.

“That will be me doing a mini pre-season over the next few days and hopefully I will be back training (soon).

“I just want to get back on the pitch and score goals.

“That’s my job – that’s what I’m judged on.

“I have waited a long time to get an opportunity to play in the Premiership again but, obviously, it’s not been an ideal start.

“A wee injury has ruled me out for a few weeks so I need to make sure when I am back that I am ready to go.

“The boys are doing well at the minute so I need to make sure I’m performing the best I can so I can get back in the team.”

Shankland, meanwhile, touched on the challenges facing players to follow the coronavirus rules.

He said: “The protocol – the testing etc – is a huge expense for the club so you can’t really afford to take a chance.

“We are getting tested twice a week and that’s obviously costing people (at United) a lot of money.

“You can still go for dinner with your immediate family and the protocol is all right that way.

“I just wouldn’t advise going to Spain on your day off!” added Shankland, in a reference to Celtic player Boli Bolingoli’s breach.

“You do need to watch what you’re doing.

“In terms of going for coffees with the boys after training – that’s off the table now.

“You have to head home and stay with your family just to be safe.

“Hopefully, this is not for much longer but it is still a small price to pay to be able to play football.”