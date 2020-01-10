Lawrence Shankland has full focus on United as they hunt title

He’s a wanted man in the January transfer window but Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland says it would be criminal for him to take his eyes off the prize as they hunt down the Championship title.

United sit 14 points clear at the top of the table with 16 games left to play and 21-goal talisman Shanks insists his full focus is on getting the Tangerines over the line, not the speculation linking him with a move away from Tannadice.

The 24-year-old Scotland striker has been linked with teams both sides of the border but he says until United tell him differently, it’s all guns blazing in their quest for silverware.

“I don’t take interest in it, to be honest,” he said.

“I’ve said before that until someone from Dundee United comes to speak to me about it then it’s none of my business really.

“It’s all just speculation and rumours, so I won’t take any interest in it at all.

“If the time comes when somebody does speak to me then I’ll deal with it then but it’s not something I’m getting too caught up with.

“I’m really enjoying it here and the team’s going well, firing at the top of the league, so I don’t see why I’d be choking to get out.

“We need to be looking forward now because we’ve got ourselves a good gap at the top.

“It would be silly for us to ignore that because we’ve got ourselves in a good position but that’s only the case right now.

“We need to kick on and keep winning games because, if we keep doing that, the closer we’ll get and the less wins we’ll need.

“Until that point we’ll just need to keep taking it one game at a time, batting them off and picking up three points most weeks.”

Shankland will come up against his former boss at Ayr United, Ian McCall, as the Terrors head to Glasgow to take on his current side Partick Thistle tomorrow.

And he admits United are wary of a team who have won three out of their last five in the league.

“It’s going to be a tough game, especially down there,” he added.

“Last time we were 1-0 down and had to come back after half-time.

“Up here it was tight at 0-0 until about the hour mark and then we got the goal.

“From going in front in both games it was all about defending and seeing it out.

“We know what to expect from Partick, it’s going to be a hard game.

“I know Ian McCall well and he always has his teams set up properly, no matter where he goes.

“Fingers crossed we can get a result but we need to be wary.

“The squad and players they’ve got have quality but maybe just haven’t picked up until now.

“They’ve turned it around since the start of the season, so it will be a tough fixture again.”

Without a goal in his last two games, by his remarkably high standards, Shankland is experiencing a drought he’s keen to end.

He said: “Last season I did the same, scoring loads up until January then I picked up a wee injury and only scored one every two games, so it wasn’t a bad rate!

“Everybody jumped on the bandwagon that I hadn’t scored but it was one in two, so if I can do that for the rest of the season I’d be quite happy again.

“The main thing for me is getting back on the scoresheet this week.”

However, he is pleased to see others like Nicky Clark now chipping in.

“It was always going to happen, it was never going to be one guy scoring the goals the full time.

“We know that the boys will chip in. It just took Clarky to get his first goal and then he kicked on from there.

“It’s the same for a lot of people but I don’t really care who scores, to be honest, as long as we’re picking up three points each week I’ll be quite happy.”