Lawrence Shankland: Former Dundee United star enjoys dramatic Beerschot debut – as another ex-Tannadice man sees red

Lawrence Shankland’s Belgian bow ended in disappointment as Beerschot slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Club Brugge.

The former Tannadice marksman made his debut as a 64th-minute substitute at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.

Beerschot were trailing 3-1 when Shankland entered the fray and, although he helped them halve arrears in the closing stages, the £1 million capture was unable grab a dream leveller.

Beershot fell two goals behind in the opening 30 minutes when Eder Alvarez Balanta and Charles de Ketelaere struck.

Joren Dom looked to have given the visitors a way back into the game prior to the interval, only for another ex-Dundee United man, Freddy Frans, to receive a red card on the cusp of half-time.

Club Brugge teenager Tibo Persyn and Beerschot’s Jan van den Burgh exchanged goals in the second period as the Blauw-Zwart claimed the victory.

Beerschot sit at the bottom of the Pro League with just one point from five games.

Shankland could make his first start against Sporting Charleroi next Saturday.