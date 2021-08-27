Lawrence Shankland exclusive: I missed out on Dundee United farewell but could be back one day

Lawrence Shankland left Dundee United on the best possible terms – and won’t rule out returning to the Tannadice club in the future.

Shankland made the £1 million move to Belgian side K. Beerschot VA earlier this month as United cashed in on their star striker.

With 40 goals in 70 starts, Shankland made a big impact during his two years at United.

And the club made huge imprint on his heart, as Shankland revealed in an exclusive three-part farewell interview with Courier Sport.

“When you have been successful somewhere then it’s always hard to leave,” said Shankland.

“I’m leaving behind people that are more than just ex-colleagues. They are real friends.

“I’ve been in touch with them already and it was a changing room I enjoyed being in.

“All the players got on and I loved being there.

“Dundee United are a great club from top to bottom and the support I got from the fans was incredible.

“They seemed to take to me straight away.

“It helps when you are scoring goals but the United fans helped make my time a success.

This Day 2019 | United 4-1 Inverness (Shankland, Shankland, Shankland, Shankland)

A Lawrence Shankland masterclass in the art of finishing unfolded at a sun-drenched Tannadice as United kicked off their Championship winning campaign with a thumping victory over Caley4️⃣🍊| #DUFC pic.twitter.com/iI8CbVMwEe — OurDUFC (@OurDUFC) August 3, 2021

“Everything about the club is great. I don’t have one bad word to say.

“Maybe one day in the future I will be back, we’ll see.

“But I’m in Belgium right now and I don’t see trips to Tannadice being too frequent while I focus on my new club.”

Shankland insists his move to Belgium was a good deal for all parties.

‘I didn’t say goodbye the way I wanted’

In the final year of his contract at Tannadice, United were in danger of losing their prize asset for nothing in the summer.

Shankland has been linked with a host of top clubs during his two years at United.

And the lure of trying his luck abroad was too strong to resist.

A Belgian Pro League debut from the bench this evening for Lawrence Shankland against the division's defending champions Club Brugge. A spirited effort from Beerschot eventually saw them succumb to a 3-2 defeat with Shankland playing 24 minutes. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/hNPXtWB4ac — Byron Hutchison (@ByronHutchison) August 22, 2021

But the one regret he does have is not being able to bid an emotional farewell to the fans on the pitch.

Shankland missed out on United’s 1-0 win over Rangers due to injury, with his Belgian switch being confirmed in the days that followed.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye in the way I wanted to,” said Shankland.

“It would have been good to say goodbye in front of the fans but that’s life right now. That’s football.

“Hopefully, though, they all think well of me for what I did for their club.

“I’ve got social media but don’t tend to read too much into what is being said on it.

“But I did go through comments and it was heartening.

“No-one really had a bad word to say and all the comments were wishing me well for the future.

“I feel like I left on good terms and hopefully Dundee United feel the same way.

“Maybe I could have stayed for another season and seen out my contract. But I felt it was the right time for me to move.

“I turned 26 this month and it’s at the stage where opportunities like this may not come about again.

“It’s the right time for me to try something different at a very good club in Belgium and Dundee United have got a bit of money for me too.”

Shankland is backing Dundee United boss Thomas Courts ‘to the hilt’

Meanwhile, Shankland has backed his old club to be a success under new manager Tam Courts.

United have taken six points from nine – including wins over Rangers and St Johnstone – and are in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

“Thomas is a good guy with a good knowledge of football,” said Shankland.

“I know promotions within clubs are sometimes frowned upon but they’ve got a very good coach.

“His ideas are fresh and he has a very clear idea of what he wants to do. I’m backing him and United to the hilt.

“They’ve made a good start. The only poor result was at Aberdeen

“I was playing that day so I’ll take the blame and leave the good stuff for the rest!”