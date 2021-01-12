Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland was hailed by Scotland legend James McFadden after his 50-yard wonder goal against St Johnstone.

The Tangerines striker netted one of the strikes of the season when he collected a pass from Louis Appere on the right wing, just inside the Saints half, before catching Zander Clark out with a spectacular shot.

Fans, who shared DUTV footage of it on Twitter, raved about the goal on Twitter, as did players past and present.

BBC Scotland pundit James McFadden – no stranger to wonder strikes during his career including that goal for the national team in France – said: “Sensational. Brilliant finish. Zander Clark running back, absolutely no chance.

“Magnificent from Lawrence Shankland.

“For him to have the vision to see it first of all, but then the audacity to try it and the execution, was absolutely magnificent.

“That’ll do him the world of good.”

Ex-Scotland and United gaffer Craig Levein, also speaking on the Beeb, added: “What a fantastic goal that was. The ball had to be absolutely perfect. What a finish.”

Lawrence Shankland of @dundeeunitedfc with an audacious piece of skill and a sumptuous strike to score a potential goal of the season at Tannadice tonight Well worth catching up online or the BBC highlights tomorrow tonight. Genuinely brilliant. — Paul W Mitchell (@pwmcomms) January 12, 2021

Former Tannadice captain Sean Dillon – doing DUTV commentary for the game – called it “magic” while Sheffield Wednesday’s ex-Rangers ace Josh Windass praised the effort on Twitter.

The match finished 2-2, with Appere giving the hosts the lead before a Guy Melamed equaliser.

Chris Kane put Saints in front in the 38th minute before Scotland frontman Shankland stole the show with his strike eight minutes after the interval.