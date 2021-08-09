Lawrence Shankland Belgian deal is ON after Beerschot bid ‘£1 million’ for Dundee United star

Lawrence Shankland is set for a ‘£1 million’ switch to Beerschot, according to a report from Belgium.

The Belgian side saw a £300,000 offer dismissed by the Tangerines last week.

However, the Gazet van Antwerpen is reporting an improved offer of £1 million has been accepted by United – and that Shankland is set for a medical in the coming days.

Courier Sport understands a deal for the striker – who watched Saturday’s win over Rangers from the stands at Tannadice – IS moving towards completion.

Here we go: Lawrence Shankland onderweg naar Beerschot. ✈️🇧🇪 Dundee United heeft een verhoogd bod van 1 miljoen pond (1,18 miljoen euro) aanvaard. Medische testen en officiële bekendmaking wellicht later deze week! https://t.co/Qyj0jxZKze — Koen Frans (@koenfrans) August 9, 2021

The 25-year-old hit man has scored three times for United this season – all in the Premier Sports Cup – and has just one year left on his current deal.

Ipswich Town had also been credited with an interest in Shankland this summer, while a number of English Championship clubs had also been watching him.

Should his move to Beerschot be successfully concluded, the Scotland striker will join former Tangerines defender Frederic Frans in the Antwerp-based club’s squad.

