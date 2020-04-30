Law Hill lit up in technicolour for Dundee lockdown tribute

Despite the darkness, a myriad of lights shone from Law Hill as a tribute to Dundee residents, NHS and front line workers.

A pair of technicians from AML Event Hire, a Dundee-based entertainment company, put on the spectacular show for people across the city on Friday night.

Law’s war memorial was illuminated with rainbow colours to show support for key workers, people who have lost family members, and those currently obeying lockdown rules.

Andrew Allan, a project manager at the company, said the company had lost a large amount of business due to the virus, with all large events being cancelled or postponed for up to a year.

Allan commented: “We just lost so much work because of it, weddings and other events, so it was just nice to do something

“We have a store next to Radio Tay and myself and one other colleague took our gear up the Law Hill to light it up.

“It was good fun and we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on it.”

“We also did it for Shine a Light to Fight, a Facebook group for those who have lost loved ones.”

The AML team sought approval from Dundee Airport before putting on the show, as well as the local neighbourhood authority and city council.

Police Scotland were also contacted and told about the event.

Allan said: “We didn’t even advertise it, because we didn’t want a crowd to form.

“We’ve just heard stuff about how great it is, people saying that they could see it from their back garden.

“There’s not much to say, people loved it. It wasn’t too much of a task, it took about an hour but it was really good.

He added: “We’re happy to serve Dundee, as we are a Dundee-based company.

“It’s always nice to work with the same community and people.”

The light show gained lots of attention online, leaving many viewers impressed.

One person who saw the lights said: “It was fantastic the lights were, brilliant loved every second of it.”

Another said: “I saw this from my window was like the Northern Lights.”