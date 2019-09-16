Law firms to gather at University of Dundee for huge legal recruitment fair

A record number of the country’s leading law firms will be at the University of Dundee this week to attract the next generation of top legal talent.

Around 40 prospective employers will be on campus on Thursday September 19 for one of Scotland’s largest legal recruitment fairs.

The fair will give law graduates and students the opportunity to put potential employers in the dock, with around 350 expected to attend the event at the University’s Bonar Hall.

Stephen Watt, careers advisor with the university, said: “The University of Dundee is well-known for the quality of its law courses so it is no surprise that more employers than ever want to be here to snap up our graduates.

“There are several similar events around the UK but our reputation for producing informed, motivated graduates means that the biggest firms know this is a fair they cannot afford to miss. Events such as this prove that Dundee is firmly established at the heart of the UK’s legal industry.”

Dundee is ranked fourth in the UK for law by the Guardian University Guide, behind only Oxford, Cambridge and University College London.

The flagship event offers students and graduates the opportunity to learn about the latest internships and employment opportunities, as well as providing a platform for potential employees to learn more about different legal organisations.

As Dundee offers dual qualifications in Scots and English Law, the fair attracts firms from across the UK, including multinationals such as Jones Day, TLT LLP, and Herbert Smith Freehills.

While the quality of Dundee students helps to attract employers to campus, students and graduates of any university are welcome to attend. Entry is free with no need to pre-register.

The Dundee Legal Recruitment Fair takes place in the Bonar Hall, Park Place, on Thursday September 19 from 11am-2.30pm.