Laurencekirk Primary School entrepreneurs adapt to pandemic trading conditions

Young business people at Laurencekirk Primary School picked a lucrative market and traded online for their enterprise product.

Hand sanitiser was sold alongside more traditional Christmas crafts by the P1B class for its enterprise project.

And, unable to welcome parents in person to buy their wares, youngsters adapted to the trading conditions and capitalised on the popularity of online shopping.

Class teacher Mhairi Cairns said the children were delighted with their profits, which are to be spent on resources for the classroom.

Takings were boosted by local company, Palm Safe, providing hand sanitiser products at wholesale cost for onward sale at the recommended retail price.

She said: “We have been very successful in our venture by selling £584 worth of our products to our very supportive families and staff within the school.

“Our hope was to invite parents into the school to share our products and also to share our learning.

“However, because of the current restrictions this was not possible.

“We adapted our business by using a combination of selling and promoting our productions through online ordering, order forms and a pop up shop – Santa’s Workshop Shop – in our classroom to sell to staff.”

Running the business had helped the children learn about team work, communication, planning and handling money, among other skills.

She said: “Enterprise experiences help young people to learn and develop in a way that meets their needs and develops skills for learning, skills for life and skills for work.

“The children were involved in the whole process right from the beginning.

“They have thoroughly enjoyed the learning experience and have engaged enthusiastically with every successful step we’ve made.”