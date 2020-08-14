Angus woman Lauren gets her running shoes on, raising more than £1,000 for Skilz Academy

An Angus woman has raised more than £1,000 for charity after running 200 miles in a month.

Lauren Simpson, 30, from Arbroath, took up the challenge to raise money for Skilz Academy in the town.

The group offers free sporting activities as well as community support and football training.

Lauren, who works for Skilz Academy, said: “We’re just trying to help the community and give something back.

“The money raised will go to projects within Arbroath, most likely something to do with getting kids active and out there.”

Lauren first came up with the idea to run 200 miles during lockdown.

She completed the run over the course of July, running more than 10 kilometres a day.

While the challenge may have left Lauren feeling worn out, she has been delighted by the generosity of both those she knows and complete strangers.

She raised a total of £1,030 for Skilz Academy, all of which will go towards getting people in Arbroath more active.

She said: “I have been blown away by the generosity of people.”