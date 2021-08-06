Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021
Laura Muir: Olympic star’s friends, colleagues and Dundee running club react to her winning silver

By Emma O'Neill
August 6, 2021, 5:57 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 6:22 pm
Great Britain's Laura Muir celebrates after winning the silver medal in the Women's 1500m final.

Laura Muir’s running club has hailed the athlete as “a role model” as she grabbed her first Olympic medal.

The Milnathort middle-distance star finished second in the Tokyo 1,500m final with a national record time of 3:54.50.

Nigel Reynolds, a coach at Dundee Hawkhill Harriers where Laura started training when she was younger, said the 28-year-old athlete was an inspiration to the local community.

Laura Muir Olympics
This marks the first time Laura has finished in the top three at the Olympics. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“She never forgot the grassroots sport and always has time for the young members of the club,” he said.

“Laura started athletics at such a young age and her impact extends beyond achievement in elite sport.

“She shows the importance of commitment and dedication and that sport is not just a phase in teenager life but something to enjoy in the long run.”

A brilliant, tactical masterclass in running

He added: “Laura’s race was a brilliant tactical masterclass and showed the value of hard work, dedication and preparation.

“I am very proud of her achievement and Laura Muir as a person.”

Friends and colleagues are also over the moon with her achievement.

Pal Rachel Davies posted on Facebook: “Oh my god SILVER!! What a run!!! So, so proud Laura, you are one superstar!

“PS, that promise of a chocolate cake still stands.”

The Lomond Hills Veterinary Clinic in Leslie, where Laura worked as a student vet, celebrated her win.

Laura Muir Dundee community
Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon, and bronze medalist Sifan Hassan celebrating winds with Laura. AP/Martin Meissner

They said: “What an incredible achievement!

“Hoping to get another chance at holding medals. Just don’t leave them behind this time!”

And Dundee former Olympic champion Liz McColgan added on Twitter: “What an amazing 1,500m. Laura Muir smashed it. 3:54:50! Olympic silver!”

While Liz’s daughter and Laura’s Hawkhill Harriers teammate Eilish McColgan, who will be competing in the 10,000m on Saturday, added: “What an incredible run! National Record too!!”

Speaking to BBC Sport after the race, a jubilant Muir said: “I don’t know what to say – I’ve worked so hard for so long.

“I’ve been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015 and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on – I got a silver!

Laura’s incredible win follows Kirkcaldy swimmer Kathleen Dawson’s Olympic gold medal in swimming, as part of the inaugural mixed medley relay final.