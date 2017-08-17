Launch of Dundee wakeboarding centre ‘just weeks away’

Excitement is building among Dundee’s adventure sports enthusiasts as final testing begins at the city’s soon-to-open wakeboarding centre at City Quay.

Foxlake Adventures, the founder of Scotland’s first cable wakeboarding park in Dunbar, East Lothian, is just weeks away from opening in the City of Discovery.

The manufacturer of the cables has had riders testing them to ensure they are safe before opening to the public, with passersby being treated to a glimpse of what will soon become a daily sight.

Though the facility will miss most of the peak summer season, the operator plans to open all-year round, as the warmer salt water provides a slightly more appealing experience than fresh water alternatives.

It will be only the third of its kind in Scotland.

James Barbour, director of Foxlake Adventures, said: “We’re really excited to be testing the water and concluding our site-specific training this week and aim to be officially launching our latest exciting venture in the coming weeks.”

The City Quay plan had encountered some objections, most notably by the adjacent Apex Hotel, which had concerns about “quayside views”, noise pollution and parking.

However, the plan had the full backing of Dundee City Council.