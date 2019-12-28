Laughter in a time of war – DC Thomson writer’s Christmas visits to the troops

The First World War led to thousands of men from Dundee heading overseas to France and Belgium to fight in the conflict, leaving the comforts of home for years at a time.

They were forced to live in horrible conditions, with constant fear of German attack. Days and nights were spent working and fighting, with little hope of any chance to have fun.

However, there was one opportunity for soldiers to lift their spirits in the form of live shows and entertainment.

Seymour Hicks, a famous actor and playwright of the 1900s, organised the first concert to go to France in December of 1914.

Among the group was WF Frame, a Glaswegian comic and ‘joke editor’ for The People’s Journal.

Frame wrote about his time overseas extensively in the DC Thomson publication, telling stories from the front and showing the lighter side of life in a dark time.

The joker was famous in his time for his comedy shows, where he would perform songs and dances, as well as cracking jokes.

He was one of the first Scottish jesters to travel to the USA and Canada, cracking jokes in New York, Pittsburgh and Montreal.

Before leaving for France in 1914 the cheeky chap wrote: “While you are reading and, I hope, enjoying my selection of the choicest contents of my monstrous mailbag, I shall be doing my duty on the battlefield.

“No, I shall not have a rifle. The authorities know better than to trust me with a gun. Nor shall I have a sword, for I should be cutting off my own ears with it. But I shall be fighting, although not the Germans.

“My battle in France will be the same as my battle at home – driving dull thoughts away and bringing a touch of cheer to the men who require it.”

Frame spent a week on the continent, providing entertainment and bringing laughter to soldiers who were missing home.

Willie sang and told jokes to the soldiers alongside other actors from the UK.

The comedian also continued writing for The People’s Journal during the war, providing a column which featured jokes submitted by readers.

The self-titled ‘Man U Know’ enjoyed the role of entertainer to the troops, saying: “Here I am again following a week’s absence. It was enjoyable, of course, bringing a ray of cheer into the lives of our wounded heroes in France, but, my faith! It was hard.”