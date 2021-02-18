Lathro Farm residents claim sewage is being pumped into tankers and transported from estate

Residents of a controversial housing development in Kinross-shire say sewage is being pumped into tankers and transported from the estate due to drainage problems.

Furious locals say Persimmon Homes have resorted to manually removing waste from the Lathro Farm development and using nearby systems in Kinross to get rid of the sewage.

It is understood some residents have been asked to stop flushing their toilets due to the strain is was putting on the pipes.

Workers were on site on Wednesday attempting to fix the drainage.

However, a spokesman for the Lathro Farm Action Group said the problems – the latest in a string of issues at the estate – were foreseen years ago.

Ken Whitcombe said: “The Lathro Action Group predicted there would be significant drainage problems on this site and I personally attended a meeting of the planning and development committee to make representations about these and other difficulties before further applications were approved in 2018.

“Nevertheless, the foul-water drainage system installed by the developer has consistently failed to perform to the required standard, despite extensive remedial work which has now been going on for 18 months and will not be adopted by Scottish Water until it does.”

He said the drainage problems have also led to flooding fears for neighbours.

“The Lathro Meadows SUDS (sustainable drainage system) has not yet been fully tested by the type of overwhelming localised weather events which have caused serious flooding problems in the surrounding area,” said Mr Whitcombe.

“Ominously, forecasts are increasingly predicting these will occur much more frequently in the coming years than previously thought.”

The Lathro Farm development has been hit with a number of problems.

Developers Persimmon Homes had to apologise to residents after admitting the homes were not legally occupied.

Homeowners also complained they were living in fear after being alerted to the fact their homes had not been properly fire-proofed.

Last year Perth and Kinross Council rejected plans from the developers to build a further 169 homes at the controversial site.

However that decision looks set to be overruled by a Scottish Government reporter in a move that has sparked fury among the Kinross community.

Ken said: “The reporter’s decision, if ratified, will simply exacerbate the serious and entirely predictable issues that have dogged this ill-advised development and angered many longsuffering residents from the outset.”

Persimmon Homes was asked to comment on the latest concerns.