Planners have given the green light for 37 new houses to be built in Carnoustie.

Angus Council approved the plans by DJ Laing Homes for the former Carnoustie Maltings site in the town’s Victoria Street.

It will be the third phase of construction in the area, after planning permission was initially granted in 2005 for the redevelopment of 2.64 hectares of land at the site to the south of the town, known as The Maltings.

The latest development will see 10 four-bedroom homes and 27 three-bedroom properties being built.

It follows on from the construction of 68 flats and 24 houses by DJ Laing in recent years.

Phase two of the site, involving 24 houses, is now almost complete, after construction began in September 2015.

Carnoustie Community Council planning spokesman Alistair Murray said local people welcomed the development.

He said: “I have no recollection of any objections being made to the community council about any of the developments at the site.

“I’ve been down there myself and seen the properties being built in the area — it’s a fairly major development.

“This is another phase in that development.

“Some of the properties have been completed for quite a while now.

“I believe they have sold at different speeds because of difficult financial climate.”

As the latest development lies within the catchment of Burnside Primary School and the new houses will all have more than one bedroom, Angus Council has ordered that the developer must make a contribution towards the cost of increasing school provision in the area.

It means that DJ Laing will have to pay the council £5,915 for each house built towards the “additional pressure” the properties are likely to place on the primary school.

No financial contribution has been set out by the council for the developer for secondary school provision.

The homes boast views of both the beach and part of the town’s famous golf course.

The Maltings is named after the former Greencore barley malting plant which operated on the site until its closure in 2004.