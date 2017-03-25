Latest milestone in construction of Dundee’s V&A

Construction of Dundee’s £80 million V&A museum has reached yet another major milestone.

The outer panels are now being fitted to the museum.

The development comes as it’s revealed that £2 million has still to be raised for the construction project.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “V&A Dundee is making excellent progress on fundraising and construction, with the museum on schedule to open to the public in 2018.

“The capital fundraising campaign has been the largest for a cultural project in Scotland and it has been hugely successful.

“We now have £2 million to raise for the construction project, a very strong position for this stage of the campaign.

“The generosity of our campaign chairman, many private individuals, companies and trusts is allowing us to create a new international museum here in Tayside.”

A spokesman for the museum outlined for the Tele the latest timeline for work.

This month will see the removal of the red and yellow formwork around the building.

It will also see the start of work on the cast stone panels.

It is anticipated the roof will be completed this spring, while in the summer work will begin to remove the cofferdam, put in place before construction began.

In late 2017, the external landscaping will be completed while work on fitting out the museum and preparing the galleries will begin in early 2018 with the museum due to open later next year.

Earlier this week, the Tele revealed that £1 million has been pledged to the project by two leading Scottish businessmen — Tim Allan of Dundee’s Unicorn Property Group and Aberdeenshire entrepreneur Alasdair Locke.

The men have not specified what they want the money to be used for.

However, in addition to Scottish Government and lottery support, the campaign to fund V&A Dundee aims to raise £15 million.

It will be the first ever dedicated design museum in Scotland.