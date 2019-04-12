Latest gigs in Tayside can be the passport for even more coming to area

Big gigs in Tayside will help satisfy music fans who have been “starved” of live music in recent years.

Veteran music journalist Alan Wilson reckons having huge acts performing across the region can only help increase exposure – and lead to even more gigs in Dundee.

The Liz Hobbs Group will bring Tom Jones and Craig David to Slessor Gardens this summer as well as an 80s- themed extravaganza including the likes of ABC, Hue & Cry and Midge Ure.

But that concert is due to take place on the same night ska icons Madness perform at the East Links in Montrose on August 24 as part of LCC Live’s Live at the Links shows.

That leaves locals with a rare dilemma – who will they choose?

The clash is a “shame” but a sign of Tayside’s growing appetite for big gigs, according to journalist Alan.

He said: “I just think you can’t have too many good gigs – especially as here in Dundee we’re pretty starved of good, live music from the best bands or solo acts that regularly visit Glasgow or Edinburgh – and even Aberdeen.

“So it’s just a shame that these two shows clash because there will be a lot of people who have already bought their Madness tickets but would also like to go to Slessor Gardens and now can’t and there will be other people having to choose which one they go to.

“There’s also the Rewind Festival at Perth due to take place in mid-July, so people already with tickets for that will be wondering if they can afford to go to DunDee 80s Festival, which is pretty much just a smaller model of Rewind.

“It’s great to see Slessor Gardens being used for live shows though, and I think the more gigs we get there the better.”

LHG Live – behind the Slessor Gardens gigs of acts such as UB40, Olly Murs, Craig David and Sir Tom Jones, have already said it is “not concerned” about the competition from Angus.

A spokeswoman said: “We are not concerned about the other gig taking place in Montrose and are sure there will be a great response to DunDee 80s.”

We’ve created a poll to find out who between Madness or DunDee 80s is best capturing Taysiders’ imaginations (and indeed, their hard-earned cash).

You can complete the poll by visiting us at EveningTelegraph.co.uk, and we’ll publish the results in the paper later this month.