Latest addition to Glenrothes town centre opens with the creation of five new jobs

The latest retail addition to Glenrothes town centre has opened its doors as shoppers flock back to the high streets for the first time in months.

VPZ, the UK’s largest vaping retailer, has opened its latest outlet in Lyons Way in the town’s Kingdom Shopping Centre, creating five news jobs.

The firm which specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products, has committed a £50,000 investment in the town coming as Covid-19 restrictions are further eased and non-essential retailers re-open once more.

The firm has had to adapt to the new way of life following the huge change in the retail landscape that has come as a result of the pandemic.

Director Doug Mutter said: “We are delighted to open our new store at Glenrothes.

“We are seeing the biggest change in the retail economy in living memory and we as a company have had to adapt what we can offer.

“We understand that not all of our customers are currently able to travel to our stores.

“The High Street is having to adapt to restricted footfall due to the continued covid-19 measures.

“We have expanded our call-and-collect and click-and-collect services across all stores to give maximum flexibility, and they remain extremely popular with our customers.

“However, the majority of customers prefer being in store to gain knowledge, getting the right guidance and advice from our staff.

“That is why we have opened this new store within a more residential area to ensure we can still serve our customers, without requiring them to take excessive travel.

“We believe this may be a longer-term change to the marketplace and we are investing and committing to serving local communities as best we can.”