Dundee woman allegedly pretended she had no sister so she could inherit late brother’s full estate

A woman has been accused of pocketing £27,500 by selling her dead brother’s house after lying about being his sole living relative.

Helen Scott, 67, allegedly undertook the fraudulent scheme between March and May 2016 following the death of her brother, Francis Davie, in October 2015.

She allegedly committed the offence without the knowledge of her sister, Euphemia Tippet, who is still living.

Scott made no plea in connection with the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court after appearing on a petition alleging six charges.

Prosecutors allege that Scott formed the scheme at Union Street-based solicitors Bailie Shepherd and at the same court.

It is alleged that following the death of her brother, Scott pretended to her and Mr Davie’s other sister that she would act as the executor of his estate.

Scott, of Forthill Place, Dundee, allegedly contacted Baillie Shepherd and engaged in the services of solicitor Peter Shepherd.

Thereafter, Scott allegedly advised Mr Shepherd that she was the sole surviving, blood sister of Mr Davie.

Court papers allege that Mr Shepherd completed a writ, declaring that Mr Davie was not survived by his parents and that Scott was his only surviving relative.

She is then alleged to have caused Mr Shepherd to lodge the writ with the sheriff’s clerk office.

This was allegedly in order to petition the court to have her named as the sole executor and beneficiary of Mr Davie’s estate.

A final charge alleges that on being declared executor and sole beneficiary, Scott sold Mr Davie’s house and obtained the £27,500 proceeds by fraud.

Sheriff George Way continued the case for further examination following the brief hearing in private.

Scott was thereafter released on bail.