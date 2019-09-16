Last year’s TeleTots winner Emelia getting ready for holiday abroad

The winner of last year’s TeleTots competition has jetted off on her first family holiday.

Emelia Beattie was just five months old when she was crowned Tayside’s cutest kid in December last year.

Beating more than 160 adorable kids to the prize, Emelia reached the top spot.

Now 14 months old, Emelia’s mum Rhianna Quinn described how much the youngster has grown in the past year.

She said: “Emelia has come on so much since the competition. She doesn’t even look the same anymore!

“She’s full of energy, cheeky and she loves her grub.”

The family of three, which includes dad Kieran, have spent their £1,000 holiday voucher winnings on their first family holiday to Salou.

Speaking before they jetted off, Rhianna said: “We are going for a week. It will be really good and we are really looking forward to it. We are going to go to a water park, but more aimed at her age so Emelia has the best time.”

The family is also planning a day trip to visit Barcelona’s football stadium Camp Nou.

Speaking about the other prizes Emelia won through the competition, Rhianna said: “We still have the champagne – we are just saving it for a good night.”

© DC Thomson

The decision to enter Emelia in the competition was a last minute one, with Rihanna admitting she made the deadline by just two hours.

She also revealed Emelia is still recognised thanks to her big win. Rhianna said: “It was very last minute. It took a while to get her to smile. Now she’s in her nursery some people have said to me ‘I know that little girl’s face’.”

Rhianna added she would encourage other parents to enter saying: “It’s a great competition – and all the children are equally beautiful.”