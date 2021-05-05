Last warning for Dundee drivers as car park charges return next week

Motorists in Dundee have been reminded that car park charges will return to the city next week.

A number of changes to the current rules are due to come into force after the council said it was the right time to reintroduce charges.

As shops reopen from coronavirus lockdown, we reported how the council hopes to make up revenue shortfalls from parking charges by reversing changes made in December last year.

In Menzieshill, Orleans Place will become a pay and display car park. Non-resident users will have to pay at the new parking meter to stay longer than two hours.

The council said it brought in the change to support local shops by creating turnover.

The first two hours of parking are free but a ticket showing your time of arrival must still be displayed.

Fixed penalty charge for over-stay

The car park at Menzieshill Community Centre will remain free, but parking is strictly limited to a maximum of four hours. Any vehicle found to be exceeding that limit will be liable to a fixed penalty charge.

Like Orleans Place car park, a ticket issued from the parking meter will show the arrival time, the Dundee City Council advised.

Meanwhile, in the city centre the Shore Terrace car park will change from pay on foot to pay and display.

The barrier system that has been in place since 2014 will be decommissioned, although the barriers will be left in place to help with traffic management during events.

Car park users can use the parking meters which allow contactless payments or can pay via the Just Park phone app.

Rules change from May 10

All of the changes come into force on Monday (May 10) along with the reintroduction of charging at most council-run surface level and multi-storey car parks in the city, as well as on street pay and display bays.

The reintroduction of charges at Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Miller’s Wynd, Ryehill Lane, Mid Wynd, Union Street North and Bellfield Street North car parks will be suspended until the University of Dundee semester begins on September 27.

A report to councillors said the reintroduction of charges would help local businesses.

It said: “The reintroduction of charges on May 10 will increase vehicle turnover in on-street parking bays which is important for many high street businesses.

“The reintroduction of parking charges will also help support public transport operators seeking to recover patronage following a difficult operating period when the Scottish Government guidance has been that buses should be used for essential journeys only. This guidance on bus usage has now been revised to ‘plan ahead’.”