Last-minute Brexit deal has been agreed between the UK and EU

A trade deal between the UK and the EU has been struck, just days before the deadline.

The treaty will apply from January 1 and take over from the existing arrangements under the transition period, which has seen the UK continue to follow most EU rules since January 31 this year, to limit disruption to travel and business.

Both sides had set a deadline of mid-October for reaching a trade deal, with the expectation it would then take time for the final version to be scrutinised and voted on.

Westminster needs to ratify the deal, but the parliament has already broken up for Christmas.

However, it is understood that MPs could be recalled on December 30 to approve the last-minute agreement.

© Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

A UK source said the deal delivered “everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen were in close contact over recent days to help get the deal over the line.

But negotiations led by the EU’s Michel Barnier and the UK’s Lord Frost continued throughout the day as final details were hammered out.