Last man to see Brian Fox alive said he was ‘quite happy’ in the minutes before his death

One of the last people to see a man alive before he died in Dundee city centre said he had been “quite happy” in the minutes before his death.

William Duncan, 59, had spent a few hours bringing in the bells with Brian Fox before the 62-year-old died at a taxi rank in the Nethergate on January 1 this year.

Wes Reid, 20, and Adam Valentine, 25, are on trial charged with his culpable homicide, which they both deny, alongside a litany of other charges.

Both are accused of acting together in assaulting Mr Fox, punching him on the head and causing him to strike his head on the ground, thereafter punching him on the head again.

Prosecutors allege this led to Mr Fox’s death.

The High Court in Edinburgh was shown CCTV footage of a man identified as Mr Fox entering McDaniels bar in Whitehall Crescent at around 9.45pm on December 31 last year.

Mr Duncan, giving evidence on the first day of the trial, described him as a friend he had made “through the pub” that he also worked alongside.

Advocate depute Mark McGuire, for the Crown, asked Mr Duncan if he had met Mr Fox on Hogmanay.

He said: “I had a general idea Brian would have been there, as he was there most Saturday nights.

“(He was there) a good two, three hours. We were just talking in general, having a drink, having a laugh, and listening to the music. It was quite busy.”

When asked if there had been any trouble or arguments in the pub that night, Mr Duncan responded: “No.”

He continued: “My son phoned me, I think it was about one-ish. I answered it in the pub and went outside because it was a bit noisy.

“He (Brian) was still in the pub.

“I was going back in the bar and Brian was coming out. We said cheerio, have a nice night, I’m sure we shook hands, and he said: ‘I’m just going up the road to get a taxi. I want to go home.’

“I watched him go up Union Street towards the taxi rank in the Nethergate.”

Mr McGuire asked: “Did you ever see Brian Fox alive again?”

Mr Duncan replied: “No.”

Mr Duncan then found out his friend was dead through the Evening Telegraph two days later, on January 3.

“I didn’t think for a minute it was Brian,” he added.

Defence lawyers Donald Findlay QC and Mark Stewart QC declined to cross-examine Mr Duncan.

The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.