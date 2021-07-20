Last-ditch attempt to revive fortunes of Forfar’s troubled Lochside Leisure Centre

A last-ditch attempt has been launched to secure the future of Forfar’s troubled Lochside Leisure Centre building.

Angus Council has appointed surveyors to market the facility, closed for the last four years, in the hope of attracting a new tenant.

The former leisure centre was declared surplus to requirements by the council in May 2018.

That decision followed the completion of the Forfar Community Campus.

Councillors then agreed in February 2019 to demolish the building setting aside £400,000 to finance the move.

However the move attracted widespread opposition from locals and a legal challenge from two Angus businessmen.

A subsequent court case deemed then ruled the building belonged to Forfar Common Good.

Hopes of breathing new life into the facility were further raised in April when Forfar Football Community Trust voiced an interest.

The charitable group even conducted a survey to gauge public opinion.

But hopes it would take control of the building and reviving its fortunes have not materialised.

Community asset transfer

Since no applications for a community asset transfer have been received, councillors have now determined that the building be marketed for lease.

The council’s hope is that a community groups will now come forward with a plan to put the centre back in use.

A statement issued by Angus Council this week laid out fresh plans to save the building and inviting offers to lease the property.

It said: “The vacant 22,213 sq ft two storey building sits on a one-acre site with a car parking area to the east side of the building.

“There area additional parking areas, a play park, tennis courts and a skate park to either side.

“The building may be suitable for alternative uses, subject to planning.

“Rental offers are invited to lease the property for a negotiable period.”

Lease option

As the building is the property of Forfar Common Good, the council will now undertake a fresh public consultation.

Interested parties are now sought with a view to lease deal being agreed.

A similar process, conducted in December last year attracted just 334 responses.

More than a third backed bulldozing the centre, but a community asset transfer option also drew support.

Interested parties are asked to contact the sole letting agent on 01382 878005 for further details.