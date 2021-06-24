Welcome to Last Class 2021 — our annual celebration of the P7 pupils across our communities who are saying farewell to their primary school days.

We wish every one of them, and their families, the very best as they move up to “big school” after the holidays.

Which schools are in today’s gallery?

This gallery features:

High School of Dundee

Kingspark

Longhaugh

Mill of Mains

Our Lady’s

Rosebank

Rowantree

St Peter and Paul

St Andrew’s

St Clement’s

St Fergus

St Joseph’s

St Francis

St Ninian’s

Tayview

Victoria Park

When are they in the newspaper?

The images below will be printed in a special keepsake supplement in The Evening Telegraph on Friday June 25.