Last Class 2021: P7 photos from schools across Dundee (H-Z)

By Last Class 2021
June 24, 2021, 4:00 pm
© DC Thomson

Welcome to Last Class 2021 — our annual celebration of the P7 pupils across our communities who are saying farewell to their primary school days.

We wish every one of them, and their families, the very best as they move up to “big school” after the holidays.

 

Which schools are in today’s gallery?

This gallery features:

  • High School of Dundee
  • Kingspark
  • Longhaugh
  • Mill of Mains
  • Our Lady’s
  • Rosebank
  • Rowantree
  • St Peter and Paul
  • St Andrew’s
  • St Clement’s
  • St Fergus
  • St Joseph’s
  • St Francis
  • St Ninian’s
  • Tayview
  • Victoria Park

When are they in the newspaper?

The images below will be printed in a special keepsake supplement in The Evening Telegraph on Friday June 25.

