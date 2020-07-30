Last chance for people in Tayside to have say on virtual GP appointments

Patients are being urged to have their say on proposals which could transform doctors appointments, with just a day left before a consultation closes.

In Tayside, video calls between doctors and patients have risen from 20 to 1,076 per week during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 25,000 remote consultations have taken place across the region since March, the health board has revealed.

Now patients are being given one final chance to respond to a Scottish Government survey on making remote consultations a permanent fixture in the future, through the Near Me service.

Fears have already been expressed that video consultations will mean that patients will lose out on vital aspects of healthcare.

Dundee Pensioners Forum in particular fear that the system will be particularly difficult for the older generation.

Jimmy Black, a technology officer with Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action said: “The Scottish Government has been promoting Near Me for years, but Covid-19 has given video-consulting a vigorous push.

“The results of the government survey will help to reshape future healthcare, and people in Dundee should have their say.”

Mr Black said that while he was aware there were concerns there were also lots of positive aspects to the system – including translators for those who do not have English as a first language, overcoming the barriers of long-distance travel, childcare and access for disabled adults.

One woman who has used the service revealed she found the experience simple to use, and beneficial.

Michelle Donoghue, 39, a mental health peer support worker, said she has used video consulting twice, once with her GP in Dundee and once with a clinic in Glasgow.

Michelle said: “The Near Me video consultations were very easy to use and in the case of the Glasgow one it obviously saved me the journey there, which would have meant taking the day off work.

“If you can use Skype or have been ‘facetiming’ family and friends during lockdown you will be able to use Near Me to speak to your doctor.

“I made my appointment as normal and even sat in the virtual waiting room as you would normally and was called for my appointment with the doctor.

“I found it all very easy and satisfactory to use.”

You can access the survey at www.nearme.scot/views