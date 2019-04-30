Large police presence in Dundee amid rumours ‘suspicious package’ found

Several police officers are in attendance at an incident near to the University of Dundee.
A number of officers are currently in Airlie Place, near to the university campus.
There are unconfirmed reports a “suspicious package” had been discovered – however, a police spokesman remained tight-lipped about the nature of the incident.
The spokesman said: “I can confirm officers are in attendance at Airlie Place due to an ongoing incident.”
One eye-witness said he was told the incident related to an unclaimed bag, but that has not been confirmed by police.
He added: “Large police presence now, 10- 15 police cars and vans.”
More on this as we get it.