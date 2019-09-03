Large police presence at Dundee property following ‘concern’ for man

Police are in attendance at an address in Charleston, following “concern” for a man.

Two vehicles were seen rushing to Dunholm Road around 1.45pm.

One eye-witness said: “The police were moving very quickly, they arrived very sharply and got out of the cars very quickly.

“Later, they came back out now – some had blue gloves on. It appeared they were looking for someone.”

A police spokesman said officers were in attendance due to “concern for a male”, but could give no further information at this time.

More on this as we get it.