Large police presence at Dundee property following ‘concern’ for man

by Reporter
September 3, 2019, 2:13 pm
Police were seen arriving at the property around 1.45pm.
Police are in attendance at an address in Charleston, following “concern” for a man.

Two vehicles were seen rushing to Dunholm Road around 1.45pm.

One eye-witness said: “The police were moving very quickly, they arrived very sharply and got out of the cars very quickly.

Police in attendance at the incident.

“Later, they came back out now – some had blue gloves on. It appeared they were looking for someone.”

A police spokesman said officers were in attendance due to “concern for a male”, but could give no further information at this time.

More on this as we get it.

