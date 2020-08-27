Large police presence as officers cordon off street in Arbroath following incident

Several streets in Arbroath remain sealed off by police this morning due to an ongoing incident.

Streets surrounding the town’s Spitalfield Place have been cordoned off and people living in properties nearby are being signed in and out by officers, following the incident last night.

This morning, officers could be seen stationed at all entrances to the street.

There have been reports of a stabbing, although this has not been confirmed by police.

Local resident James Chisholm said: “I was spoken to by police when I arrived home from work last night at about 8pm.

“Police were everywhere and all the roads were sealed off.”

The 32-year-old said the scene was “really upsetting”.

Another local resident said: “The police have been here all night.

“Police are speaking to everyone who stays in surrounding streets and we are all being signed in and out of the streets we live in.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s really scary and upsetting.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.