‘Large high street optician’ touted for historic Dundee fashion store

A chain of high street opticians is being touted as the future occupant of a Dundee suburb’s retailer’s unit after it unveiled plans to move elsewhere.

Millars of Broughty Ferry is set to leave its Gray Street unit and move into a smaller shop nearby.

Shop bosses say they are “struggling” with online competition and will downsize in order to cut costs.

A planning application submitted on behalf of the retailer by Building Design Services of Arbroath proposes dividing the unit into a ground floor retail unit and two first-floor offices.

In a letter to Dundee City Council, architect Gianni Giacomini says a new tenant for the large shop unit is already lined up.

“The plan is to move the gentleman’s outfitters into one of the smaller stores and reduce overheads,” he wrote.

“There is a large high street optician who shall be taking the ground floor.”

It is unclear which optician is interested in the building. However, the Ferry is well-provided for in that respect, with several other eye experts already trading in the local area.

Initial conversations between the applicants and planning officers are said to have been “positive” – but the council will have until April 12 to consider the proposals in full.