Large cannabis cultivation found metres from Dundee primary school

A drugs bust in Dundee revealed a “large cannabis cultivation” just metres from a primary school.

Officers found the drugs at a property on Milton Street, just across the road from St Peter and Pauls RC Primary School.

Officers and forensics staff swooped on the property on Thursday afternoon, local residents saying police vehicles had been stationed outside a warehouse on the street for the past few days.

Forensics teams have also been spotted coming and going from the property.

Police presence

Patrick Flynn, who has lived in the area for 15 years, said: “It has been going on for at least a day, if not more.

“They’ve got forensics suits on, that’s what they’re wearing, but they’ve been there all day.

“I haven’t seen anything being removed.

“I wouldn’t be surprised around here though, it could be anything.

“I’m not sure who owns the building just now.”

Another witness said: “I was walking down the street when I saw the police vans but I actually didn’t notice them at first because I couldn’t see any uniformed officers there at first.

“Someone had told me that there were police there earlier and when I got closer I noticed all the markings on the van.

“There people there seemed to be getting out of their forensics suits.”

Police probe

Police have confirmed the discovery of cannabis cultivation at the site and are now asking members of the public to come forward with any information which may assist their enquires.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a premises in Milton Street, Dundee, after the discovery of a large cannabis cultivation on Thursday May 6.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0462 of Thursday, 6 May, 2021.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”