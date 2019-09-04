Large bricks thrown through window of Dundee flat, almost hitting occupants

Police Scotland are appealing for information after two large bricks were thrown through the window of a Dundee flat, almost hitting the occupants.

The incident happened around 2.20am this morning in Constitution Street.

A spokesman said: “Two large bricks were thrown through the window of a ground floor flat, narrowly missing the occupants.

“A car was then heard speeding away from the location, although it is not certain if this was linked.”

If anyone has any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.