Larder staff are regional champions in High Street Heroes Awards

Civic-minded citizens from across Tayside have been recognised for their work supporting others during the pandemic.

The High Street Heroes Awards highlighted local efforts to curb plastic and support the vulnerable.

The awards are part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign, which encourages shoppers to shop locally.

In Dundee, the regional champion award went to Jillian Elizabeth, owner of Little Green Larder on Perth Road.

The shop helps customers live a low-waste life through no-plastic shopping.

Jillian said: “I am so proud of the amazing team of staff and volunteers here at The Little Green Larder for working so hard during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To be recognised as a High Street Hero brought a tear to my eye. Giving back to the community is a big part of what we stand for at The Little Green Larder. It is so humbling to be recognised for this.”

Carol Malone and her team from Community First UK – operators of the S-Mart Social Supermarket in Forfar — won the Angus award.

The team provided people in Angus with 35,995 meals in the shape of free grocery packs.

In Perth and Kinross, the same award went to a collaboration of businesses and people in Aberfeldy called #FeldyRoo.

Local cafes, restaurants and pubs turned their kitchens and staff over to providing 38,807 meals for the over-70s.