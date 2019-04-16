Larder project to help residents in Fife tackle stigma of food poverty

A community larder is to be set up in Levenmouth in an effort to help people who are struggling with the price of food.

Volunteers based at The Centre in Leven will buy items in bulk at competitive prices and offer them to members.

People will be invited to join the initiative for £2 per week and, unlike a foodbank, they will not have to be referred by other agencies.

A similar project is being considered for Buckhaven community centre.

It is hoped the approach, agreed by members of Fife Council’s Levenmouth area committee, will reduce the stigma around accessing emergency food provision.

Period poverty will also be tackled with a range of feminine hygiene products available for those who need it.

The committee agreed to allocate £7,700 from its anti-poverty budget to get the project off the ground.

Levenmouth area manager Dave Paterson said the aim was to move away from purely charitable endeavours and towards creating a benefit for people who join the larder.

“The approach is part of a suite of anti-poverty interventions in Levenmouth which range from emergency responses right through to skills training and employability support,” he said.

“Food insecurity is one of the most pressing issues within Levenmouth.”