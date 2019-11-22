Lapdancing plan for old nightclub owned by football chairman in Dundee city centre

A city building owned by the chairman of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club could soon host a lapdancing bar.

Grant Road Properties Ltd has submitted plans to the council to reopen Industry Nightclub on Seagate as an adult venue for up to 150 people.

The firm behind the application is owned by businessman and Caley Thistle board chairman Ross Morrison – but he denies any direct involvement in the plans.

The application, expected to be reviewed at next month’s meeting of Dundee City Licensing Board, proposes stripping the premises of its nightclub label entirely.

Instead, the venue would offer “adult entertainment within core hours”, with no access to children or young people.

Mr Morrison said: “We’ve had an offer from somebody to take over the building.

“I don’t know how far along the road their plans are. We bought the building about four years ago.

“If they don’t open it here they would open it somewhere else – but it is nothing to do with me.

“I don’t think anyone could consider me the type to run a lapdancing bar – and I don’t think I would get it past my wife, either.”

When asked the name of the interested operator, Mr Morrison said he could not recall it.

Local residents could be set to object to the plans, claiming a lapdancing bar would “bring down” the area.

One local flat owner, who declined to give his name, said: “It’s a family kind of area – this would bring it down.

“All that nice Waterfront and the money going in, only to have a strip club in the middle.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The timing of the application may also clash with a consultation on limiting sex venues that Dundee City Council pledged to hold by the end of this year.

This was made possible by new Scottish Government legislation which will allow councils to set limits on the number of adult clubs in their local area.

The application could end up being discussed at the same meeting as the consultation on whether such proposals can go ahead at all.

At the moment, Dundee is home to one lapdancing bar – Private Eyes on Rattray Street – but it is not the first time such a proposal has been floated for the Seagate site.

In 2011, an application was submitted for the same purpose by businessman Jimmy Marr at the same venue, when it was known as Stars Sports Bar.

A spokesman for the bar said at the time that lapdancing clubs were “no longer seedy-like places where dirty old men go”.

Despite council officers recommending the plans for approval, elected members voted them down due to concerns of a rise in antisocial behaviour.