Lapdancing guru’s bid for Dundee strip club falls at city licensing board as location deemed ‘inappropriate’

The decision to knock back a bid by a Glasgow lapdancing guru has been welcomed by locals after city licensing chiefs concluded its proposed location was “inappropriate”.

Andrew Cox, who has run the Seventh Heaven club in Glasgow for around 16 years, had hoped to open an unnamed adult entertainment venture inside the former premises of Industry on the Seagate.

However, despite pleas from his agent to approve the “perfectly legal” enterprise, councillors on the Dundee City Licensing Board took the view that the site on the edge of the city centre was not right for a lapdancing venue despite the application meeting requirements.

Licensing convener Stewart Hunter concluded: “I am recommending we refuse this application on the basis of location. It is not an appropriate location.

“We have to consider whether we think it is right for Dundee using our local knowledge.”

Heather Williams, manager of the Dundee Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, has welcomed the decision to turn the bid down.

She said: “WRASAC welcome the decision by the Dundee licensing committee today to reject the application for an adult entertainment licence.

“This shows the council’s continued commitment to eradicating violence against women.”

Archie MacIver, solictor for Mr Cox, had asked the board to ignore “anecdotal” submissions put forward by objectors to the plans, which included residents, businesses and the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership.

He also dismissed claims the club, which would have supported around 20 non-dancing roles alongside 30 self-employed dancers, would lead to a rise in crime or anti-social behaviour.

He said: “It’s a completely legal and legitimate form of entertainment.

“The reality here is clubs of this nature cause far less issues to police and security than a normal run-of-the-mill nightclub does.

“I’ve never seen an objection from Police Scotland suggesting otherwise.”

But Janet Hood, speaking on behalf of two anonymous locals opposed to the bid, said approval of the strip club proposal could lead to a rise in “unsavoury” patrons close to the St Paul’s Cathedral and other nightspots.

Following the meeting, she said: “I am assured that my clients are happy with the result.”

Sophie Gwyther, speaking on behalf of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, told councillors approval would directly contradict equality pledges Dundee City Council has signed up to in the past.

Mr Cox did not speak during the meeting, and said following the meeting he would take time before issuing a further statement.

The Seagate building is owned by Ross Morrison, chairman of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club.

He would not have been directly involved in the running of the business had it been approved.