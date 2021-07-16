Lane closures will be in place on A90 during roadworks between Dundee and Perth

Drivers on the A90 between Dundee and Perth could face delays as resurfacing work gets under way.

A stretch of the Perth-bound side of the carriageway will be affected between Inchture and Balgay Farm.

The work starts on Sunday July 18 and takes place over five nights.

Workers will be on site from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

Convoy system

The A90 will remain open throughout but a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight.

During the day, one lane will be closed and a 30mph speed restriction will also be in place.

A total of £340,000 is being invested as part of the project.

‘Smoother and safer journey’

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “This £340,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 between Dundee and Perth, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under lane closures to keep the traffic moving.”

The work should be completed on Friday July 23 at 6.30am.

Mr Stewart added: “We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be found by visiting the Traffic Scotland website, Twitter or via the new mobile site.