Lane closures in place as A90 flyover to be closed ‘for forseeable future’

Lane closures will be in place on the A90 between Perth and Dundee on Friday after a crane crashed into the flyover.

The eastbound A90 Perth to Dundee road will be affected until 3pm so that engineers can inspect the crossing, after a lorry hauling a crane smashed into it on Thursday evening.

A low-loader had been carrying the crane between Perth and Dundee and had struck the underside of the bridge, at St Madoes, at around 4.40pm.

A statement from police said: “This will cause some disruption, particularly when the open and closed lanes are swapped over, but should not be too problematic.

“The flyover itself is still closed and will be for the foreseeable future.

“The water supply to St Madoes, which was disrupted as a consequence of the incident, has now been restored.”