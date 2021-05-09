Lane closed after motorcyclist involved in a collision in Fife

Police Scotland have closed off a lane on a notorious road in Fife after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash.

The incident happened on Standing Stane Road (A915) at around 12.20pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police and ambulance crews are currently on the scene and the rider is receiving medical treatment – though their condition is unknown at this time.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a lane has been closed whilst the emergency services deal with the incident.

He added: “We received a report of a one vehicle RTC involving a motorbike on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy.

“Police and ambulance are in attendance and a lane has been closed off as a result of the incident.”