Lane closed after eight-vehicle crash on A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

Eight vehicles have been involved in a major crash on a busy road close to Stonehaven.

The emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road, close to its junction with the A92 Stonehaven to Inverbervie just south of the Aberdeenshire town shortly before noon.

One lane has been blocked, and motorists have been told to avoid the area while police and ambulance teams attend the crash.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt, and fire teams have not been required to cut anybody free of any vehicle.

More to follow.