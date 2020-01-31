Landmark study shows Tayside men at rising risk of breast cancer

A landmark study of breast cancer has concluded that men are at an ever-escalating risk of developing the disease – with Tayside males among those advised to remain vigilant.

The Aberdeen University paper, published in a European medical journal, shows that breast cancer among men remains low compared with incidences among women – but is rising.

Across Scotland the incidence rate of the disease among men has leapt from 0.8 to 1.3 in every 100,000 in 25 years.

Incidence rates of breast cancer among men in Tayside have averaged 1.24 in every 100,000 per year since 1992, according to the study.

While this rate has remained steady, it remains above the long-term Scottish average of around 1.1 men in every 100,000 – meaning Tayside men remain at a persistently higher risk of developing breast cancer.

Across Scotland, incidence rates have almost doubled in 25 years.

Professor Valerie Speirs, who led the study, says rising incidence rates could be pinned on a number of factors.

She said: “There hasn’t been a study done like this before but it aligned with studies from other countries such as the US which also have growing incidence rates.

“It can be difficult to answer the questions as to why they could be rising – it could be exposure to pesticides in farming in rural areas or simply the fact we are living longer.

“We hear a lot about female beast cancer but maybe we need to change the emphasis a bit so people realise men can be affected.”

On the Tayside figures, she added: “If you look very specifically at the data on a regional basis it doesn’t look like there’s much going on but that’s because the numbers are tiny.

“The study never set out to address the reasons behind it – just if there was a rise or not.

“The aim is to make men more aware that they can receive a breast cancer diagnosis.”