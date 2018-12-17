Landmark Dundee hotel to be demolished for new housing

A landmark city hotel is set to be demolished to make way for new housing.

The Park House Hotel, on Coupar Angus Road, closed its doors earlier this year.

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of the empty building and designs are being drawn up to build houses on the site.

The application was submitted by Kylle McColl of chartered architects ARKTX.

The request for demolition, which is expected to cost £50,000, was submitted on behalf of Redwood Leisure.

The company runs the Best Western Invercarse Hotel, Best Western Woodlands Hotel and The Birkhill Inn. Fraser Middleton, director of ARKTX, said: “The Park Hotel recently closed and an application for its demolition has been made by our firm.

“The development proposals are at an early stage but the hotel will not reopen.

“We have lodged an application to demolish the property and are currently in the process of developing a design for a residential development for the site.

“As the site sits on a major ambassador route into the city, the design is important and will encompass a contemporary flatted development sympathetically designed for the site.”

Dunsinane Industrial Estate, a five-minute walk from the former hotel, includes a number of businesses that could benefit from an increase in sales if new homes are built on the site.

Cat Graham, manager of Hancocks Cash and Carry, said: “We could see more people coming in for sweets and such if there is more housing on Coupar Angus Road.

“The majority of our customers are local so it could give us increased footfall.

“It’s a great idea to make the land into housing.”