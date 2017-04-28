Landmark case makes ‘fully loaded’ TV streaming boxes illegal

A landmark verdict at the European Court of Justice has found that selling ‘fully loaded’ Kodi streaming boxes are illegal.

Millions of Brits have bought so-called Kodi boxes which can be connected to their TVs to stream pay-per-view sport and films for free.

Many are likely to stream tomorrow’s big heavyweight boxing clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko on the boxes, bypassing Sky Box Office’s £19.95 pay-per-view charge.

But in a document published yesterday, the European Court of Justice sided against Dutch man Mr Wullems, who sold multimedia players through a website.

The new ruling puts pirated streams on the same legal footing as illegal downloads.

It said the underlying technology of the players was legal, but noted that the boxes were often configured in a way that promoted piracy.

It is widely believed that streaming material instead of downloading it means you aren’t infringing copyright, but in this case the European Court said there was no difference between the two.

The Sun reported that a British millionaire who sold Kodi boxes to pubs for £1,000 so they could illegally screen Premier League football was given a £250,000 bill earlier this year.

But the new European ruling means it will be difficult for anyone caught selling devices to appeal decisions from British judges for the next few years.

The Sun Online recently revealed how eBay had begun wiping “fully loaded” Kodi box sets from its online marketplace.

Amazon has also banned Kodi box sales.

Kodi pulls lots of different entertainment channels together, such as Netflix and iPlayer.

It allows folk to watch online services on your TV.

The box and the software are not illegal but it has a library which allows people to browse pirated TV, films and sports, which have been illegally obtained.

Anyone selling a box with the intention for it to be used in this way will now be seen as infringing copyright.

The new stance came just weeks after the Premier League was granted a court order to crack down on web browsers that facilitate illegal football streaming.

The court order allows Premier League bosses to blanket block internet servers that are powering the illegal streams.

The league previously only had the power to block individual streams, which were easy for hosts to re-establish using a different link.

According to Mail Online, a spokesman said it could now target pirates in a “precise manner”.

“For the first time this will enable the Premier League to disrupt and prevent the illegal streaming of our matches via IPTV, so-called Kodi, boxes,” he added.

Football fans are being urged to buy a subscription to Sky Sports or BT, or watch matches at a venue that pays for access.

The Tele reported in January that the UK’s main internet service providers were to start contacting households when they detect their broadband connection has been used to watch pirate TV shows.