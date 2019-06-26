Landlady’s shock as £10k stolen from Dundee pub safe

A pub owner has been left “devastated” after a safe containing thousands of pounds was stolen from her bar.

Debbie Findlay, landlady at the Eagle Coaching Inn in Broughty Ferry, said the safe contained an estimated £10,000.

The safe and CCTV equipment were taken from an upstairs office during the break-in while the rest of the premises were untouched.

Debbie said the nature of the theft suggested it was carried out by someone who knew their way around the building.

She said: “We didn’t raise the alarm until just before 9am yesterday when our CCTV operator came in for a routine job and noticed the wifi was down.

“Then it was discovered that someone had been into the office. It appears it was an easy entry into the pub and then they had to force entry to the office.”

Debbie, who has run the Eagle for more than six years, said when police arrived they said it was one of the “tidiest” crime scenes they had seen.

She added: “I can’t say that the pub has been ransacked – far from it. Nearby CCTV recorded a man in a hooded top at around 2.15am and we know for a fact the CCTV was ripped out around 3am.

“The equipment itself must be worth in the region of £1,000. We believe there must have been three people involved as it took two people to carry the safe into the pub in the first instance.

“You can actually see where they dragged the safe. There must have been at least £1,800 in change alone on top of about a week’s takings.

“The manner in which this has been done leads us to believe someone had inside knowledge of the layout and knew exactly what they were looking for.”

Debbie called on all publicans to “rally round” as she launched an appeal to catch the thieves.

She said: “I can’t thank the customers enough and the staff have offered to work for free.

“Jeff Stewart from the Anchor Bar came round with change and my friend Wayne O’Hare has offered to do a gig on Sunday.

“If I didn’t have this community around me, the pub could have gone under as a result of this.

“I would ask all bar owners across the city to be vigilant and if anyone has any information about this incident to get in contact with the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed officers were aware of the incident and were investigating.