Landing gear issue sparks full emergency response at Dundee Airport

Emergency services were scrambled to Dundee Airport following a mid-air emergency last night.

Loganair Flight LM626 from London Stansted was scheduled to land at around 8.45pm before the drama unfolded.

A relative of a passenger on board told the Tele the plane was forced to circle the area for as long as 30 minutes due to an issue with the landing gear.

Anxious onlookers were waiting in the car park for the inbound flight when emergency crews descended onto the scene.

One onlooker said police, fire engines, ambulance and a command unit all turned up in preparation to deal with every eventuality.

A tweet from Dundee Airport confirmed an “emergency plan” was implemented during the incident on Riverside Drive.

Within a tweet shortly after 10pm they stated: “Everything is fine with the FlyLogan aircraft that has just landed, crews were seeing an issue on the aircraft and as a precaution the emergency plan was implemented.”

A family member of someone on board said people had become “panicked” when they’d seen the emergency response.

She added: “The plane was meant to land around 9pm but it had to circle for around 30 minutes. It eventually landed but it was announced something was wrong.

“People were waiting in the car park and were fairly panicked when the emergency services arrived.”

A spokesman for the fire and rescue services said: “Thankfully the plane landed safely and all safety checks were completed.”

One passenger on-board the flight insisted there was no panic and added: “It was really good to see a full response in action.

“They put pins in the landing gear then towed the plane to the terminal instead of letting it get there under its own power. Before this it had just been a routine flight.”

A spokesman for Loganair confirmed that the Saab 340 aircraft, which had 28 customers and three crew members aboard, landed safely at 9.33pm.

It taxied to its usual parking stand where customers were able to disembark as normal.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “Events such as this are rare and very few and far between, yet our pilots and the airport and emergency services all regularly train for them.

“We’re grateful to everyone involved – our crew, air traffic control and the ground and emergency services in Dundee – for their efforts to assure a safe landing of the aircraft.”

The aircraft will now undergo a full inspection to identify and resolve the cause of the warning signal.