Lamborghini sports car enthusiasts gathered in Perth on Thursday to thank Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) with a £500 donation.

Lamborghini Edinburgh opened their four-day Scottish tour with the donation.

This year’s road trip will see 25 Lamborghinis travel around scenic Scottish routes.

SCAA’s director of fundraising and communications Nick Harvey was pleased to accept the funds.

“We welcome many supporters to our base here at Perth,” he said, “but rarely ones with such style.

“We’re hugely grateful to Lamborghini Edinburgh for their generous donation.

“It’s through support such as this that SCAA is able to help those most seriously ill and injured wherever the need arises in Scotland.

“We wish the road trip drivers many safe and happy miles ahead as they enjoy Scotland’s spectacular roads and scenery.”

Stunning scenery tour

Event co-organiser Mark Ryan of Driving Scotland said Lamborghini Edinburgh was keen to “give something back” to a charity which regularly saves injured motorists.

“These drivers are taking some of the world’s most recognisable machines through some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery,” he said.

“The experience of being in a large convoy of beautiful cars on amazing roads is what makes the annual Lamborghini road trip so special.”

Presenting the donation to SCAA, Lamborghini Edinburgh’s general manager Andy Canning said the work done by the charity’s two helicopter air ambulances had helped hundreds of motorists during the eight years since the service launched.

“SCAA has proved a lifesaver for many motorists injured in accidents on Scotland’s roads and – as motoring enthusiasts – we wanted to play our part in sustaining the service,” he said.

“SCAA is an amazing charity and it’s important to support them so that they are there to support us.”

Highland driving

The Lamborghini drivers are basing themselves at Fonab Castle at Pitlochry.

Each day, they will drive out on routes which include Highland Perthshire, Royal Deeside and Glencoe. They also plan to visit stately homes such as Broomhall House.

Motoring enthusiasts will be able to spot several of Lamborghini’s flagship model – the Aventador – in the convoy.