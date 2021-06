British GT champion Sandy Mitchell returns to the scene of his title-clinching race win this weekend fired up to repeat his Silverstone 500 victory.

The Forfar 21-year-old heads to the iconic Northamptonshire circuit determined to score his fist win in this year’s championship with team-mate Adam Balon in the No. 1 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.