Lamb dead and ewe badly injured in Angus sheep worrying incident

Dog owners have been reminded of their responsibilities after a sheep worrying incident in Angus left one lamb dead and a ewe badly injured.

Police in Tayside said a lamb had to be destroyed after the incident on Wednesday, June 16 in the Glenesk area.

Officers are currently investigating the incident but reminded all dog owners in Angus of the dangers of sheep worrying.

“Dog owners are reminded that sheep worrying is an offence, for which you may be prosecuted,” Tayside Police division warned.

They also reminded people that farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock, and can even shoot a dog if necessary.

“Even if your dog is usually obedient and good around other animals, all dogs should be kept on a lead around livestock at all times.

“Remember that even if you can’t see livestock, if you are walking in fields you can expect that livestock may be around,” Police Scotland said.

They added: “Chasing by dogs can do serious damage to livestock, and there is often collateral damage to fences and field boundaries, not to mention the financial repercussions to the farmer.

“There is also the risk of your dog going missing or becoming injured in the terrain.

Criminal repercussions for sheep worrying

“Farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock which can result in the destruction of a dog by shooting it.

“While no farmer wishes to resort to this option, and thankfully it doesn’t happen often, it has been necessary for this action to be taken before.

“Please don’t end up with a dead dog and a criminal charge as well.

“Everyone is reminded to enjoy the countryside responsibly and abide by the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Remember, leave nothing but footprints.”