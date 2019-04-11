Dundee pub to offer special drinks deals as owners take over again after eight years

After eight years of being leased out, a popular Dundee pub is to once again be run by its owners.

The Ladywell Tavern, established on its site at 16 Victoria Road for over 125 years, was the former Ladywell Brewery.

It has been under the ownership of the Conroy family for a number of years and until recently has been leased out.

The small and thriving music venue hosts an open mic night every Thursday, which is very popular, along with live music on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The venue also caters to the karaoke enthusiasts on Friday and Saturday nights as well as on Sunday evenings.

*To celebrate the change in management, the pub will be offering discounts on Tennents, Fosters, McEwan’s 80, Corona, Miller and Becks.

A spokeswoman for the Ladywell Tavern said: “The new management plan to continue to run along the same lines – albeit with some new acts.

“Due to the changes within the pub trade, the Conroy family have now decided that the best way to keep the bar privately owned and free house with no ties to the big brewers is to run the venue under their own management rather than leasing it out to tenant.

“The big brewers have advocated the leasing format and we feel that family-owned and run is the way forward.”

The Conroy family also own two other venues in Dundee; the Athletic Bar in Starthmartine Road and Conroy’s bar and Basement in Meadowside.

The family have many years of experience in the trade and look forward to meeting customers old and new to the Ladywell.

They added that there are in plans to upgrade the toilet facilities, but otherwise the bar will remain in its present format.

*As an introductory offer, Tennents, Fosters and McEwans 80/- will all be £2.50 a pint. Bottles of Becks, Corona and Miller will all be £2.50 until the end of April 2019.