Tributes have been paid to Dundee’s Lady Provost Linda Borthwick, who died during an afternoon nap on Sunday, aged 74.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick, Scotland’s longest-serving councillor, paid tribute to his “kind and lovely” wife of 41 years, saying: “She went very peacefully, there was no distress.

“Everyone found her very approachable. She did her very best in her public duties but over and above that her devotion to her family was exemplary.

“I will miss her greatly. I couldn’t have loved her more.”

Mr Borthwick has been a councillor for 58 years and became lord provost in 2017. He met his wife while campaigning for the Labour party and they went on to have two children, Ian and Amy, and four grandchildren.

Mr Borthwick added: “She was a great assistance to me in my public duties but most importantly she was an excellent mother and grandmother.”

Mrs Borthwick enjoyed travelling and the couple had been discussing how long it may be before they could plan another trip just hours before her death.

A dressmaker to trade, she also worked at Ninewells Hospital and with adults with mental disabilities.

In her spare time, she volunteered at Kings Cross Hospital and was a regular fundraiser for Marie Curie.

Council leader John Alexander said: “I’m devastated at the news. Linda was a ray of sunshine, always smiling and always a great support.

“She was a rock to Ian and to the wider Borthwick Clan and my thoughts are with the family at this time.”